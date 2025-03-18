Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill to be tabled in Parliament

March 18, 2025   12:08 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the tabling of Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament.

The amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act No. 9 of 2022 received Cabinet approval at its meeting held on 19 February 2025, and the draft amendment bill prepared by the Legal Draftsman has received the Attorney General’s clearance. 

Accordingly, the proposal made by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Digital Economy, to publish the Personal Data Protection (Amendment) Bill in the Government Gazette and thereafter submit it to Parliament for approval was approved by the Cabinet.

