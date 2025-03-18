Cabinet approves fertilizer subsidies for 2025 Yala season

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the provision of fertilizer subsidies to farmers cultivating during the 2025 ‘Yala’ season.

Based on a proposal submitted by the Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Lands, and Irrigation, the government will provide subsidies as follows:

• Rs. 25,000 per hectare for paddy cultivation, up to a maximum of two hectares.

• Rs. 15,000 per hectare for cultivating other field crops on paddy lands, as determined at seasonal meetings, up to a maximum of two hectares.