Govt. ordered to compensate woman detained under PTA in 2020

The Supreme Court ruled that the detention order issued by then-President Gotabaya Rajapaksa under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) against a woman, who was arrested over the charges of drug possession in 2020, is in violation of the law.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court ordered the government to pay Rs. 100,000 in compensation to the petitioner, for the violation of her fundamental human rights.

This verdict was issued by the Supreme Court today (18), after considering a petition filed by the woman in question, who was arrested by Peliyagoda Special Investigation Unit in 2020 over drug possession.