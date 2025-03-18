Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

Weather advisory issued for severe lightning

March 18, 2025   03:24 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued an ‘Amber’ advisory for severe lightning for several provinces and districts.

Accordingly, thundershowers accompanied by severe lightning are likely to occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Uva provinces, the department said.

There may be temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers, the advisory said.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.

Furthermore, the public is further requested to seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees, avoid open areas such as paddy fields, tea plantations and open water bodies during thunderstorms, avoid using wired telephones and connected electric appliances during thunderstorms and also avoid using open vehicles, such as bicycles, tractors and boats etc. and to beware of fallen trees and power lines. 

For emergency assistance, the public is requested to contact local disaster management authorities, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

Health professionals' strike confirmed as discussions fail (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

2025 LG Polls: Accepting of nominations begins (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

Court of Appeal dismisses Ex-IGP Deshabandu's petition (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)

Postal workers launch 48-hour token strike (English)