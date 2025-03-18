14 Sri Lankans rescued from cybercrime centres in Myanmar

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in coordination with Sri Lanka Embassies in Myanmar and Thailand, and with the support of the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand have successfully facilitated the rescue of 14 Sri Lankans who had been trafficked and forcibly employed in cybercrime centers in Myawaddy, Myanmar.

The 14 Sri Lankans are scheduled to be repatriated to Sri Lanka on Tuesday (18), the ministry said in a statement.

It said this development follows sustained diplomatic efforts made by Sri Lanka including recent telephone conversations with the Deputy Prime Minister and Union Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar, U Than Swe, on 3 February 2025, and Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa, on 13 February 2025 by Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism Minister, Vijitha Herath.

In both engagements, Minister Herath emphasized the need for urgent assistance for the rescue and repatriation of the trafficked Sri Lankan nationals, the statement said.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism expressed its sincere appreciation to the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand for their invaluable assistance in the rescue and safe repatriation of the trafficked Sri Lankans.

The ministry also extended appreciation to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) for provision of international air passage and internal transportation and other International Non-Governmental Organizations in Myanmar for welfare assistance provided during this process.

The Ministry said it remains committed to securing the rescue and repatriation of the remaining trafficked Sri Lankans, with continued support from the Myanmar and Thai authorities and in collaboration with Sri Lanka Embassies in Thailand and Myanmar.

The Ministry strongly urged the public to remain vigilant against human trafficking schemes when seeking foreign employment. Sri Lankans are advised to strictly adhere to government-approved procedures and verify job opportunities with the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) before securing foreign employment.