Sri Lanka eyes international alliances to boost tourism industry growth

As the world gradually recovers from the pandemic’s impact, Sri Lanka is positioning itself as a top-tier tourist destination, seeking to forge international partnerships to revitalize its tourism sector.

The government has developed strategic plans aimed at upgrading its tourism infrastructure, elevating service quality, and establishing a sustainable framework that will boost the economy while supporting local communities.

The government’s approach centers on cultivating global partnerships to bring in innovative solutions, enhance tourism infrastructure, and open up new opportunities for growth.

Sri Lanka has set an ambitious target of welcoming five million tourists by 2030, aiming not just to boost visitor numbers but also to enhance the overall tourism experience. The focus is on tapping into emerging sectors like MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) tourism and bleisure (business and leisure) travel to cater to evolving trends.

Source: TTW

—Agencies