Chatura Alwis wins Peoples TV Presenter of the Year Award for 7th consecutive year

Chatura Alwis wins Peoples TV Presenter of the Year Award for 7th consecutive year

March 18, 2025   11:00 pm

TV Derana’s Chatura Alwis won the “People’s Television Presenter of the Year” Award for the 7th consecutive year at the SLIM-KANTAR People’s Awards 2025 held this evening at the Monarch Imperial in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.

People’s Awards has been one of the most looked forward to events in the corporate calendar since its inception in 2007. The uniqueness of these awards are that they are based on consumer preferences, determined on the results of a survey rather than by a panel of experts. 

The awards are presented by The Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM), supported by survey results. The purpose of the awards has been to reward and recognize the brands and personalities that are closest to the hearts of the Sri Lankan people. 

On behalf of SLIM, Kantar conducts the survey deploying a rigorous data collection and analysis process to select the winners for the awards categories.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)