Three Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy seized an Indian fishing boat and apprehended 03 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, during a special operation conducted in the northern sea area off the Delft Island, Jaffna.

The Northern Naval Command spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters on the night of 17 March. In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats from island waters, off the Delft Island, the navy said.

The compliant boarding made by naval personnel resulted in the seizure of 01 Indian boat and apprehension of 03 Indian fishermen who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, it said.

The seized boat (01) and Indian fishermen (03) were brought to the KKS Harbour and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi, Jaffna for onward legal proceedings, the SLN added.