Three Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Three Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

March 19, 2025   07:39 am

The Sri Lanka Navy seized an Indian fishing boat and apprehended 03 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, during a special operation conducted in the northern sea area off the Delft Island, Jaffna.

The Northern Naval Command spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing, trespassing into Sri Lankan waters on the night of 17 March. In response, the Northern Naval Command deployed its craft to drive away those Indian fishing boats from island waters, off the Delft Island, the navy said. 

The compliant boarding made by naval personnel resulted in the seizure of 01 Indian boat and apprehension of 03 Indian fishermen who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, it said.

The seized boat (01) and Indian fishermen (03) were brought to the KKS Harbour and they will be handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Mailadi, Jaffna for onward legal proceedings, the SLN added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)

More wildlife officer recruitments necessary to prevent human-elephant conflict: MP Kins Nelson (English)