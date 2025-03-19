16-hour water cut in Katana today

March 19, 2025   08:38 am

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that the water supply will be suspended for 16 hours in several areas of Katana North today (19).

According to the NWSDB, the water supply will be interrupted from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight today (19) due to maintenance work on the water towers and distribution system in the Katana North Zone of the Katana Water Supply System, the NWSDB added.

As a result, the following areas will experience a suspension of water supply during the specified period: Bambukuliya, Muruthana, Katana North, Katana West, Udangawa, Manacheriya, Thoppuwa, West Kaluwarippuwa, Upper Kandawala, Lower Kandawala, Welihena North, Adikkandiya, Athgala, Athgala South, Maha Athgala, and Kaluwarippuwa East.

