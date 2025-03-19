Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, made a special statement in Parliament today (19) regarding former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who surrendered to court this morning.

The Minister confirmed that Tennakoon, who had been evading police for several days and was under significant national attention, has surrendered to the Matara Court.

Minister Wijepala also informed Parliament that a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had inspected Tennakoon’s residence in Hokandara yesterday (18).

During the inspection, a total of 1,009 bottles of liquor, including 795 foreign liquor bottles and 214 wine bottles, were discovered.

In addition, a pistol-type weapon, suspected to be Tennakoon’s firearm, and two new mobile phones were seized from the house, he said.

The Minister further stated that a large amount of information would likely be revealed through the mobile phones.

Minister Wijepala concluded by mentioning that they intend to report facts to the courts in this regard in the future.