Public Security Minister makes statement after ex-IGP Deshabandus surrender

Public Security Minister makes statement after ex-IGP Deshabandus surrender

March 19, 2025   11:33 am

Minister of Public Security, Ananda Wijepala, made a special statement in Parliament today (19) regarding former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who surrendered to court this morning.

The Minister confirmed that Tennakoon, who had been evading police for several days and was under significant national attention, has surrendered to the Matara Court.

Minister Wijepala also informed Parliament that a team from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) had inspected Tennakoon’s residence in Hokandara yesterday (18). 

During the inspection, a total of 1,009 bottles of liquor, including 795 foreign liquor bottles and 214 wine bottles, were discovered.

In addition, a pistol-type weapon, suspected to be Tennakoon’s firearm, and two new mobile phones were seized from the house, he said.

The Minister further stated that a large amount of information would likely be revealed through the mobile phones.

Minister Wijepala concluded by mentioning that they intend to report facts to the courts in this regard in the future.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18