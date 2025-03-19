Deadline for placing deposits for LG Elections ends today

The Election Commission has announced that the process for placing deposits for the Local Government Elections is scheduled to conclude at 12:00 noon today (19).

The commission has stated that the handing over of deposit, which commenced on March 3, will not be extended under any circumstances.

Deposits for the Local Government Elections were accepted at the District Secretariats, according to the Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the deadline for the accepting of nominations for the Local Government Elections is set to conclude at 12:00 noon tomorrow (20).

Nominations were first accepted on March 17, the Election Commission said.

Following the nomination deadline, the Election Commission has allocated a period of one and a half hours, starting at 12:00 noon tomorrow, for the submission of any objections.

The election date for the Local Government Elections will be announced after this process is completed, it added.