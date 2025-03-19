Rukdevi Fernando appointed as Commissioner General of Inland Revenue

Deputy Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, Rukdevi Fernando, has been appointed as the 39th Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, with effect from tomorrow (20).

The Cabinet of Ministers this week approved the appointment of Mrs. R.P.H. Fernando, a Special Grade Officer of the Inland Revenue Service, as Commissioner General.

Her appointment follows the retirement of Mrs. W.A.S. Chandrasekara, who officially stepped down from public service on February 28, 2025.