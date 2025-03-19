Rukdevi Fernando appointed as Commissioner General of Inland Revenue

Rukdevi Fernando appointed as Commissioner General of Inland Revenue

March 19, 2025   02:13 pm

Deputy Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, Rukdevi Fernando, has been appointed as the 39th Commissioner General of the Inland Revenue Department, with effect from tomorrow (20).

The Cabinet of Ministers this week approved the appointment of Mrs. R.P.H. Fernando, a Special Grade Officer of the Inland Revenue Service, as Commissioner General.

Her appointment follows the retirement of Mrs. W.A.S. Chandrasekara, who officially stepped down from public service on February 28, 2025.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Nearly Rs. 3 mln meant for fertilizer subsidy stolen, Dy Minister reveals (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Petitions against Adani wind power project in Mannar withdrawn (English)

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

Patients left stranded as health professionals strike at hospitals islandwide

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.18