Ex-IGP Deshabandu to be produced in court today

March 20, 2025   10:48 am

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently in remand custody, is scheduled to be produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court again today (20).

It has been reported that the Matara Magistrate is set to deliver the verdict on Deshabandu Tennakoon’s bail application at 2:00 p.m. today.

Tennakoon, who was subject to an arrest warrant in connection with a shooting incident near a hotel in the Pelena area of Weligama in 2023, surrendered to the court by submitting a motion yesterday (19) after absconding for 20 days.

Following his surrender, the Matara Magistrate ordered that the suspect be remanded until today. 

In compliance with this order, Tennakoon was transferred to Angunakolapelessa Prison under special security last afternoon (19), according to prison sources.

