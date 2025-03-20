Colombo HC rejects request to lift freeze order on Keheliyas bank account

March 20, 2025   12:18 pm

The Colombo High Court has rejected a request made by the attorneys of former Minister Keheliya Rambukwella to lift the order freezing his bank account in the parliamentary branch, in connection with an ongoing investigation by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC).

The decision was delivered by Colombo High Court Judge Adithya Patabendi.

Earlier, the Colombo High Court had issued an injunction order suspending several bank accounts and insurance agreements belonging to former Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella and his family as part of the investigation by the Bribery Commission.

Rambukwella’s bank account in the Parliamentary Branch, where his pension and a compensation amount of over Rs. 95.9 million, received for the damage caused by a fire to his residence, were deposited, was also frozen under this order.

Rambukwella’s lawyers had recently filed a request seeking to lift the freeze order on this particular bank account.

Accordingly, in response, the High Court judge announced that the request to lift the freeze order would be rejected.

