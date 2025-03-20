2025 LG Elections nominations close

2025 LG Elections nominations close

March 20, 2025   12:44 pm

The acceptance of nominations for the upcoming Local Government Elections has officially ended a short while ago. 

Accordingly, the deadline for submitting objections to the nominations will end at 1:30 p.m. today.

The acceptance of nominations for 336 Local Government institutions commenced on March 17, and the election date is scheduled to be announced after the nomination period concludes.

The deadline for placing deposits for the LG Elections concluded yesterday (19).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Speaker bans live broadcast of MP Archchuna's speeches in parliament for eight sessions (English)

Speaker bans live broadcast of MP Archchuna's speeches in parliament for eight sessions (English)

SC dismisses petition by ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

SC dismisses petition by ex-President Mahinda Rajapaksa (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison (English)

Ex-IGP Deshabandu taken to Angunakolapelessa Prison (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm - 2025.03.19

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

New laws to combat crime: President discusses with WP police chiefs (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)

Health professionals launch islandwide strike; postal workers' strike continues (English)