2025 LG Elections nominations close
March 20, 2025 12:44 pm
The acceptance of nominations for the upcoming Local Government Elections has officially ended a short while ago.
Accordingly, the deadline for submitting objections to the nominations will end at 1:30 p.m. today.
The acceptance of nominations for 336 Local Government institutions commenced on March 17, and the election date is scheduled to be announced after the nomination period concludes.
The deadline for placing deposits for the LG Elections concluded yesterday (19).