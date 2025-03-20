Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project

India’s Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) has strongly denied recent speculation regarding alleged changes to its renewable energy agreement in Sri Lanka.

In an official statement, the company categorically refuted claims that it had revised its pricing to 7 cents per kilowatt-hour, calling such reports false and without foundation.

The company reaffirmed its full commitment to the original terms of the agreement established with the Sri Lankan authorities, emphasizing that its investment plans and project parameters remain unchanged.

However, the statement also confirmed that Adani Green Energy SL Ltd. has voluntarily withdrawn from the proposed wind project.

“While the company has wilfully and respectfully withdrawn from the proposed wind project, Adani Group reaffirms that it would always be available to undertake any development opportunity if the Sri Lankan government ever considers it to participate,” the statement said.