Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed without amendments in Parliament today (20), according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

According to the statement, the debate on the Second Reading of the Bill took place from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Following this, the Bill was considered at the Committee Stage and subsequently passed, it said.

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was presented to Parliament for its First Reading on March 1, 2025.

Furthermore, the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill today (20), in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Bill will now be enforced as the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act No. 02 of 2025, the statement added.