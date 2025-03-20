Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament

Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill passed in Parliament

March 20, 2025   08:15 pm

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was passed without amendments in Parliament today (20), according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.

According to the statement, the debate on the Second Reading of the Bill took place from 5:40 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. 

Following this, the Bill was considered at the Committee Stage and subsequently passed, it said.

The Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill was presented to Parliament for its First Reading on March 1, 2025.

Furthermore, the Speaker, Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne, endorsed the certificate on the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Bill today (20), in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

Accordingly, the Bill will now be enforced as the Inland Revenue (Amendment) Act No. 02 of 2025, the statement added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)