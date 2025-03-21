Evening showers expected in parts of the island

Evening showers expected in parts of the island

March 21, 2025   06:03 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-western and Northern provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. today (21).

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts, it added.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers may occur in Eastern and Uva provinces and in Hambanthota and Polonnaruwa districts, the Met. Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

