Sri LankaIndonesia discuss integrating EVs into Sri Lankas public transport system

March 21, 2025   06:36 am

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with Dewi Gustina Tobing, the Ambassador of to Sri Lanka, at the Parliament complex to discuss areas of collaboration between the two nations.

The discussions were focused on enhancing cooperation in trade, tourism, technology, and education, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to fostering diplomatic and economic ties for mutual benefit, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said.

The delegations explored opportunities in trade, predominantly the importation of palm oil and the introduction of organic liquid fertilizers to support Sri Lanka’s agriculture sector, it added.

Alongside discussions on integrating electric vehicles into Sri Lanka’s public transport system, collaboration in the IT industry was highlighted as another promising area of partnership.

