24-year-old woman arrested over Nagalagam Street shooting

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on March 17 in the Nagalagam Street area, in the Grandpass Police Division.

According to police, two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on two others that night, leaving both victims injured.

Following investigations, a suspect was apprehended on March 18 by officers from the Rajagiriya Police Special Task Force (STF) Camp for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime.

In the latest development, the suspect’s wife, a resident of Wellampitiya, Kotawila, was taken into custody yesterday (March 20) by officers from the Grandpass Police Station on similar charges.

Grandpass Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.