24-year-old woman arrested over Nagalagam Street shooting

24-year-old woman arrested over Nagalagam Street shooting

March 21, 2025   07:21 am

A 24-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting incident that occurred on March 17 in the Nagalagam Street area, in the Grandpass Police Division.

According to police, two individuals on a motorcycle opened fire on two others that night, leaving both victims injured.

Following investigations, a suspect was apprehended on March 18 by officers from the Rajagiriya Police Special Task Force (STF) Camp for allegedly aiding and abetting the crime.

In the latest development, the suspect’s wife, a resident of Wellampitiya, Kotawila, was taken into custody yesterday (March 20) by officers from the Grandpass Police Station on similar charges.

Grandpass Police are continuing further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)

Health professionals' strikes despite highest salary hike unacceptable - President (English)