Six CCD officers surrender in connection with Weligama shooting incident

March 21, 2025   11:56 am

The six officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) charged in connection with the shooting incident at a hotel in Weligama, Matara, have surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (21) through a motion.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court had issued an arrest order on February 27 for these officers, including the then Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, in connection with the incident.

However, as Tennakoon had evaded arrest, the Attorney General instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest these officers, including the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the CCD, until the completion of preliminary investigations. 

This decision was made based on an agreement reached at the Court of Appeal.

Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was suspended from his post as IGP, surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court on the morning of March 19, after evading arrest for 20 days.

The shooting incident in 2023 resulted in the death of a police sergeant from the CCD, and the Matara Magistrate’s Court is proceeding with the case based on this incident.

