Sri Lanka’s Chamod Yodhasinghe has qualified for the Men’s 60m semi-finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championship being held in Nanjing, China.

He secured 2nd place in Heat 2 with a time of 6.70 seconds, matching the times of competitors from the United States and Switzerland in the 2nd preliminary round, who shared the first and second places.

Yodhasinghe’s semi-final race is scheduled to take place at 17.33 IST today (21).