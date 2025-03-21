World Indoor Athletics Championship: Sri Lankas Chamod Yodhasinghe qualifies for semifinals

World Indoor Athletics Championship: Sri Lankas Chamod Yodhasinghe qualifies for semifinals

March 21, 2025   12:44 pm

Sri Lanka’s Chamod Yodhasinghe has qualified for the Men’s 60m semi-finals at the World Indoor Athletics Championship being held in Nanjing, China.

He secured 2nd place in Heat 2 with a time of 6.70 seconds, matching the times of competitors from the United States and Switzerland in the 2nd preliminary round, who shared the first and second places.

Yodhasinghe’s semi-final race is scheduled to take place at 17.33 IST today (21).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin