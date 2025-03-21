Over 400 nominations for LG Election rejected

The Commissioner General of Elections, Saman Sri Ratnayake, says that the nominations process for the 2025 Local Government Elections was conducted across 25 districts from March 17 to 12 noon yesterday (20).

According to the Election Commissioner General, nominations were accepted for a total of 336 local government institutions.

Nearly 2,900 groups are contesting the elections, with around 2,260 of these representing political parties.

Additionally, he stated that of the total nominations submitted, nearly 425 have been rejected.

Commenting further, Saman Sri Ratnayake explained that nominations are reviewed by a Nomination Board.

“Nomination papers must be submitted in accordance with Section 28 of the Act. Based on this legal framework, the Nomination Board rejects any submission that fails to meet the required criteria. Each rejected group is then informed in writing about the reasons for the rejection,” he stated.