CBSL issues notice on prohibited pyramid schemes

CBSL issues notice on prohibited pyramid schemes

March 21, 2025   04:31 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) has issued a special notice regarding prohibited pyramid schemes. 

According to the notice, the CBSL has determined that Pro Care (Pvt) Ltd and Shade of Procare (Pvt) Ltd have been operating illegal pyramid schemes in violation of Section 83(c) of the Banking Act, No. 30 of 1988, as amended.

In addition, the CBSL has informed the general public about other institutions that have engaged in pyramid schemes, as outlined under Section 83(c) of the same banking act.

 

English Press Release - Notice to General Public on Prohibited Pyramid Schemes Word (1) (1)[1] by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded (English)

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

Former IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 03

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin