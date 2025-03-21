US Indo-Pacific Command chief hails Sri Lankas vital role in Indian Ocean security

March 21, 2025   04:33 pm

A meeting between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, the Commander of the United States Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM), was held today (21) at the Presidential Secretariat.

During the discussion, Admiral Paparo extended his best wishes to President Dissanayake and the new government on their planned initiatives, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD). 

He also acknowledged Sri Lanka’s continued support in ensuring the security of the Indian Ocean region and maintaining a peaceful maritime environment.

Furthermore, Admiral Paparo reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to strengthening the enduring bilateral ties between the two nations and expressed support for Sri Lanka’s new governmental policies, the PMD said.

President Dissanayake conveyed his appreciation for the assistance provided by the United States in enhancing human resources within Sri Lanka’s defence sector. 

The President also acknowledged the longstanding support extended by the U.S. in this regard, the statement added.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, Senior Additional Secretary to the President Roshan Gamage, U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung, Lieutenant Colonel Anthony C. Nelson of the U.S. Army, and Senior Foreign Policy Advisor to the United States Indo-Pacific Command David Ranz were also present at the meeting.

--PMD—

 

