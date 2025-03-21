President arrives in Parliament ahead of 2025 Budget vote

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake arrived in Parliament, a short while ago, to participate in the final day of the Third Reading debate on the 2025 Budget.

The vote on the Third Reading of the budget for the financial year 2025 is scheduled to be held at 6.00 p.m. this evening (21).

President Dissanayake, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, presented the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget Speech) to the Parliament on February 17.

From February 18 to 25, the debate on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for seven days.

Accordingly, the Committee Stage debate was held for 19 days from February 27 until today (March 21).