CCD officers who surrendered over Weligama shooting granted bail

The six police officers attached to the Colombo Crime Division (CCD), who surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court over the shooting incident in front of a hotel at Weligama in Matara, have been granted bail by the court.

The suspects were each ordered released on two surety bails of Rs. 200,000 while they were also ordered to appear before the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) tomorrow to record statements.

The six CCD officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) had surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (21) through a motion.

The Matara Magistrate’s Court on February 27 had issued an arrest order for these officers in question as well as the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon.

However, as Tennakoon had evaded arrest, the Attorney General instructed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) not to arrest these officers, including the Officer in Charge (OIC) of the CCD, until the completion of preliminary investigations.

This decision was made based on an agreement reached at the Court of Appeal between the AG’s Department and the legal counsels of the accused.

Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was suspended from his post as IGP, surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court on the morning of March 19, after evading arrest for nearly 20 days.

The shooting incident on December 31, 2023 resulted in the death of a police sergeant attached to the CCD, and the Matara Magistrate’s Court is proceeding with the case based on this incident.