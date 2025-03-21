Indian PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka on April 5

Indian PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka on April 5

March 21, 2025   07:10 pm

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in Sri Lanka for an official visit on April 05, 2025.

This was revealed by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who delivered a statement in Parliament today (21), the final day of the Third Reading debate on the 2025 Budget. 

The President also said that the construction work on the Sampur Power Plant is scheduled to commence at the same time as the Indian PM’s visit, and added that a foreign Head of State is visiting Sri Lanka due to the stability of the country.

President Dissanayake also stated that he hopes to build a new solar power plant in Siyambalanduwa and a new 50 MW wind power plant in Mannar within two months. 

