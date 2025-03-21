MPs pension to be abolished, insurance reduced; Presidents Entitlements Act to be amended

March 21, 2025   07:48 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake says that the bills to abolish the pension for Members of Parliament (MPs) and to amend the Presidents Entitlements Act will be introduced soon. 

He made these observations while delivering a statement in Parliament this evening (21), participating in the final day of the Third Reading debate on the 2025 Budget.  

The President also stated that steps will be taken to reduce the existing insurance coverage for MPs from Rs. 1 million to Rs. 250,000.

Dissanayake also stated that he submitted a letter to the Parliament today stating that he does not want his MP’s pension.

Addressing the House, he further said; 

“We came to know some things only now. When I become President, I will receive a pension provided to an MP. That means that in addition to the presidential salary, I will also receive the MP’s pension. I gave a letter today saying that I do not want the MP’s pension. We have to start fixing this country. I actually did not know that I would receive it that way, but I found out later that I would receive it that way. That is why I gave a letter to Parliament saying that I do not want the pension.”

“Also, when an MP becomes a minister, he will receive the MP’s salary and the ministerial salary. We have decided that ministers and deputy ministers will only receive the MP’s salary. However, ministers will receive a fuel allowance in addition to the MP’s salary. We will remove the fuel allowance from the MP’s salary. We will also remove the MP’s pension. The Presidents Entitlements Act will also be amended.”

