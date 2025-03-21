Shan Putha granted bail

March 21, 2025   09:52 pm

The popular Sri Lankan rapper and singer known as ‘Shan Putha,’ who was arrested for the possession of a 9mm firearm, has been granted bail by the court.

Shan Putha’s manager, who was also taken into custody in connection with the case, has also been granted bail.

They were ordered to be released on a surety bail of Rs. 500,000 each after being produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court.

The Magistrate also ordered the Police Constable, who allegedly provided the firearm to the artist, to be remanded until April 4.

On March 14, Shan Putha was arrested by Homagama Police for the possession of a 9mm firearm.

According to police reports, a Police Constable attached to the Mannar Police and Shan Putha’s manager were also taken into custody in connection with the case.

Investigations revealed that the Police Constable in question had allegedly stolen the firearm from the Matara Kotuwila Police Station and provided it to the artist.

