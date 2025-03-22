Speaker endorses certificate on 2025 Appropriation Bill

Speaker endorses certificate on 2025 Appropriation Bill

March 21, 2025   10:29 pm

The Speaker of Parliament Dr. Jagath Wickramaratne has endorsed the certificate to the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 today (21), in accordance with Article 79 of the Constitution.

The Second Reading debate related to the Bill was held today from 2.00 p.m. to 7.00 p.m. 

The Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 (Budget) was passed by a majority of 114 votes in Parliament today.

The Third Reading vote of the Appropriation Bill was held around 7.40 pm where 159 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 45 votes were cast against it.

The second reading of the Appropriation Bill for the year 2025 or the ‘Budget Speech’ was presented to Parliament by the President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in his capacity as the Minister of Finance on February 17. 

Thereafter, the Second Reading Debate on the Appropriation Bill (Budget) was held for 7 days from 18th to 25th February. 

Accordingly, the vote on the Second Reading of the Appropriation Bill held on 25th February was passed in Parliament by a majority of 109 votes. 

Thereafter, the Committee Stage Debate on the Appropriation Bill was held for 19 days from 27th February to today.

Accordingly, this Appropriation Bill comes into force as Appropriation Act No. 3 of 2025.

