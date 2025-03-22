Another suspect arrested in connection with Ganemulla Sanjeewa murder

A 23-year-old suspect has been arrested for allegedly aiding and abetting the murder of notorious criminal figure and drug trafficker Sanjeewa Kumara Samararathne, also known as “Ganemulla Sanjeewa.”

The suspect, identified as Julian Madawan, a resident of Helamuthu Sevana, Colombo 15, was apprehended yesterday (21) by officers of the Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) in the Madampitiya Police Division, said police.

According to police, he was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting the murder by providing information regarding the locations of courtrooms within the court complex.

Accordingly, a total of 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with this crime so far.

The CCD continues its investigation into the fatal shooting of Ganemulla Sanjeewa, which took place at the Aluthkade No. 05 Magistrate’s Court on February 19, 2025.