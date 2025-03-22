Acting in peoples interest: Opposition MP justifies support for 2025 Budget

March 22, 2025   09:49 am

Sri Lanka Labour Party’s Vanni District Parliamentarian, Kader Masthan, voted in favor of the 2025 Budget during its third reading vote in Parliament on Friday (21), breaking ranks with the opposition.

The vote of the third reading of the budget, held in the afternoon, saw 159 votes cast in favor and 45 against, securing the government’s victory with a majority of 114 votes.

Explaining his decision to Ada Derana, MP Masthan stated that he voted based on the aspirations of the people.

“This budget represents the government’s perspective, and the people elected them to power with expectations for national progress. I align my actions with the needs and wishes of the people, which is why I supported the budget,” Masthan said.

He further emphasized the importance of looking forward and assessing the government’s actions in the future.

“We must observe whether the government delivers on its promises. Rather than opposing the mandate given by the people, our priority should be supporting them”, he noted.

