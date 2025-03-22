Sri Lankas Nadun Kaveesha advances to 60m Hurdles semi-finals at World Indoor Athletics Championships

March 22, 2025   09:59 am

Sri Lanka’s Nadun Kaveesha secured a spot in the semi-finals of the Men’s 60m Hurdles at the World Indoor Athletics Championships in Nanjing, China, today (22).

Competing in Heat 4, Nadun clocked 7.87 seconds, finishing in 5th place. Despite his placement, his time ranked him among the top 24 athletes across all heats, allowing him to advance to the semi-finals. 

The semi-final races are scheduled to begin at 5.20 p.m. IST today.

Meanwhile, fellow Sri Lankan sprinter Chamod Yodhasinghe, who qualified for the Men’s 60m semi-finals yesterday (21), was unable to progress to the final round. 

He finished in 8th place in his semi-final race, maintaining his previous heat time of 6.70 seconds.

