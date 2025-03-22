SJB nominates Dr. Ruvaiz Haniffa as Colombo Mayor candidate

SJB nominates Dr. Ruvaiz Haniffa as Colombo Mayor candidate

March 22, 2025   12:51 pm

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has officially nominated Dr. Ruvaiz Haniffa as its candidate for the position of Mayor of the Colombo Municipal Council (CMC). 

The party emphasized that the nomination reflects its vision for a “super developed city” and aims to uplift the lives of all residents within the Colombo Municipal Council area.

In a statement, the SJB highlighted that the hope of the people in Colombo is to transform the city into a modern, thriving hub of development. Dr. Haniffa’s nomination marks the beginning of what the party described as a “journey toward this vision of progress.”

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa expressed confidence in Dr. Haniffa’s capabilities, calling him a “public-spirited professional” with the necessary qualities to drive the city’s growth. He described Dr. Hanifa as possessing the right mix of “talent, skill, ability, courage, and determination” to lead the CMC and fulfill the aspirations of its citizens.

