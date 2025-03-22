350 kg of Kerala cannabis seized in Point Pedro

March 22, 2025   01:04 pm

Sri Lanka Police have seized 154 parcels containing nearly 350 kilograms of Kerala cannabis, which had been smuggled into the country from India. 

The raid took place early this morning (22) as part of a joint operation led by the Point Pedro Police, following a tip-off from the Jaffna Military Intelligence Unit.

Police said that the estimated street value of the seized consignment of Kerala cannabis is approximately Rs. 60 million.

Point Pedro Police are continuing further investigations regarding the incident.

