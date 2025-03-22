Hassan Alaldeen has been officially nominated as the mayoral candidate for the Colombo Municipal Council by the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance.

This announcement was made following an Iftar ceremony for Muslim devotees held in Dehiwala yesterday afternoon (March 21).

Alaldeen, has previously served as a member of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance’s Executive Council, as well as the party’s Media Secretary.

The announcement was made by the leader of the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, MP Dilith Jayaweera, who was accompanied by several party members and supporters at the event.