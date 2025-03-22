The Secretary to the Prime Minister, Pradeep Saputhanthri, participated in the World Bank Group’s Global Digital Summit 2025, held from March 17 to 20 at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, D.C.



This year’s summit was held under the theme “Digital Pathways for All,” and brought together global authorities, development partners, private sector leaders, and key stakeholders to explore innovative digital solutions and their role in advancing economic and social development, the Prime Minister’s Media Division said in a statement.

The summit provided valuable insights for Sri Lanka’s ongoing digitalization initiatives, which are being spearheaded under the leadership of the President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake. During the high-level discussions, Saputhanthri engaged with global experts to examine emerging digital technologies and strategies that can drive inclusive and sustainable digital transformation in Sri Lanka, the statement added.

On the sidelines of the Global Digital Summit, Saputhanthri held discussions with key officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank. He met with Mr. Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director of the IMF, Dr. Krishnamoorthy Subramanian, Executive Director of the IMF, Dr. Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department of the IMF, and Dr. PKG Harischandra, Alternate Executive Director at the IMF.

During these meetings, Saputhanthri provided an update on the progress of Sri Lanka’s Extended Fund Facility (EFF) and expressed appreciation for the continued support of the IMF Executive Board, Senior Management, and Staff following the successful completion of the Third Review under the EFF in February 2025. He reaffirmed the Government of Sri Lanka’s commitment to meeting the forthcoming EFF review milestones.



Discussions also covered the government’s ongoing digitalization efforts, aimed at supporting vulnerable communities, improving tax system efficiency, and enhancing overall economic productivity, it added.

Saputhanthri also held a meeting with Martin Raiser, Vice President for the South Asia Region at the World Bank, to convey appreciation for the World Bank’s extensive support to Sri Lanka. Mr. Raiser reaffirmed the World Bank’s steadfast commitment to assisting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and development. The discussions focused on future collaborations to ensure continued financial and technical support for the country’s long-term stability and growth, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.