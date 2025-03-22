Special security provided to ex-IGP Deshabandu at Dumbara Prison

March 22, 2025   04:33 pm

The Prisons Department has taken measures to provide special security to former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently being held in a secure cell at Dumbara Prison in Pallekele. 

According to the department, the decision to enhance security was made in compliance with court orders. 

Former IGP Tennakoon was initially remanded for a day after being produced before the Matara Magistrate’s Court. 

He was then presented in court again the following day, where the magistrate ordered his remand until April 3. 

He has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Colombo Crimes Division (CCD) officer near a hotel in Weligama, Matara, on December 31, 2023.

