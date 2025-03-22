Woman among 3 arrested over Devundara shooting

Woman among 3 arrested over Devundara shooting

March 22, 2025   05:57 pm

Police have arrested three suspects, including a woman, in connection with the shooting near the Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya in Matara late last night (21) which claimed the lives of two persons, said police.

Additionally, investigations have revealed that the prime suspect behind the killings is notorious underworld figure Shehan Sathsara, also known as “Bale Malli”, who is believed to be hiding in Dubai.

According to police, the attack stemmed from a dispute between the two victims, identified as Pasindu Tharaka (29) and Yomesh Nadeeshan, and Bale Malli.

The shooting occurred at around 11:45 p.m. on Sinhasana Road, in front of the southern entrance of the Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya. 

Two unidentified gunmen, who arrived in a van, had rammed the victims’ motorcycle before opening fire with a T-56 assault rifle and two 9 mm firearms, police said.

