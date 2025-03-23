Showers expected after 2.00 p.m. today

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. today (23).

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.