Showers expected after 2.00 p.m. today

Showers expected after 2.00 p.m. today

March 23, 2025   05:59 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts after 2.00 p.m. today (23).

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the morning, the Met. Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm