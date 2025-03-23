Police receive 3 election-related complaints ahead of LG Polls

The Police Headquarters has confirmed that three election-related complaints were reported to police stations across the island on March 21, ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

According to the statement, one of the complaints was regarding an attack on a house in Kahambiliyawa, Marassana, which falls under the Thalathuoya Police Division of the Kandy District.

Another complaint involved an assault in the Kapugama North area of the Gandara Police Division in the Matara District, resulting in injuries to an individual.

Additionally, police received a complaint regarding road repairs being carried out in the Beruwala Police Division of the Kalutara District, specifically on Hettimulla and Malbokka roads.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha was responsible for the repair work. The Beruwala Police Station has been assigned to conduct further inquiries into the matter, according to police

The Police Headquarters emphasized that all complaints are being thoroughly investigated to ensure a fair and transparent election process.