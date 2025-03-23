Police receive 3 election-related complaints ahead of LG Polls

Police receive 3 election-related complaints ahead of LG Polls

March 23, 2025   07:36 am

The Police Headquarters has confirmed that three election-related complaints were reported to police stations across the island on March 21, ahead of the upcoming local government elections.

According to the statement, one of the complaints was regarding an attack on a house in Kahambiliyawa, Marassana, which falls under the Thalathuoya Police Division of the Kandy District. 

Another complaint involved an assault in the Kapugama North area of the Gandara Police Division in the Matara District, resulting in injuries to an individual.

Additionally, police received a complaint regarding road repairs being carried out in the Beruwala Police Division of the Kalutara District, specifically on Hettimulla and Malbokka roads. 

Preliminary investigations revealed that the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha was responsible for the repair work. The Beruwala Police Station has been assigned to conduct further inquiries into the matter, according to police

The Police Headquarters emphasized that all complaints are being thoroughly investigated to ensure a fair and transparent election process.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm