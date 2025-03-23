Sri Lanka can be among 4 frontier markets  CSE Chairman

March 23, 2025   08:28 am

The Chairman of the Colombo Stock Exchange Dilshan Weerasekara claims that Sri Lanka has the potential to showcase its investment opportunities to foreign investors and be among the 04 frontier markets in the South Asian region along with Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Maldives.

The CSE Chairman made these remarks while announcing an upcoming investor forum of the Colombo Stock Exchange.

The Colombo Stock Exchange held a special press briefing recently in Colombo to review its progress during the last 40 years.

Future decisions taken on behalf of investors were also reviewed at the event.

During the briefing, the Chairman of the Colombo Stock Exchange, Dilshan Weerasekara, also announced the launch of CSE’s upcoming investor forum, ‘Invest Sri Lanka’.

The Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and the Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Minister of Labor, Prof. Anil Jayantha, will represent the government at the forum.

