NPP to present Bill on confiscation of illegally acquired state property

March 23, 2025   08:32 am

The National People’s Power (NPP) is set to present a bill in Parliament aimed at reclaiming state property that has been illegally or improperly acquired under previous governments, MP Chandana Suriyarachchi says.

Speaking on the proposed legislation, MP Suriyarachchi stated that the bill would be tabled in Parliament on April 8. 

The legislation seeks to facilitate the legal confiscation of assets and funds obtained unlawfully by individuals who misused state resources for personal gain.

“The previous rulers of this country, along with their close associates, relatives, and political allies, have misused state property, resources, and public funds in various ways, turning them into personal assets. This bill introduces new laws that will allow the government to reclaim such ill-gotten wealth,” he said.

He further emphasized that the NPP remains committed to addressing public grievances and ensuring accountability. 

“We believe we are fulfilling the aspirations of the people by taking necessary measures to combat corruption without unnecessary spectacle,” he added.

