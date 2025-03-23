Two suspects arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

Two individuals have been arrested at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling foreign cigarettes.

The arrested passenger, who arrived in Sri Lanka from Dubai, has had a total of 10,000 smuggled cigarette sticks in his possession at the time of his arrest.

The arrested individual is a 41-year-old resident of Kurunegala, the police said.

Meanwhile, earlier this morning (March 23), an inspection was carried out at the arrival terminal of BIA based on information received by officers of the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), whereas a female suspect who had illegally brought cigarettes into the country on a flight from Dubai was arrested.

At the same time, 23,600 cigarette sticks found in her possession were also taken into police custody, according to police.