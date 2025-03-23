The Department of Prisons has stated that it will review the request made by suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandhu Tennakoon, who is currently remanded in custody, to receive meals from home during his time in custody.

Prisons Media Spokesperson, Prisons Commissioner Gamini B. Dissanayake, confirmed that Tennakoon has formally requested permission to have food brought from his residence. The department has instructed him to provide valid reasons to support his request.

Dissanayake said that once the necessary justifications are submitted, the prison authorities will assess the feasibility of allowing him to receive home-cooked meals and take appropriate action accordingly.

Tennakoon, who was wanted in connection with a shooting incident outside a hotel in Weligama, surrendered to the Matara Magistrate’s Court 20 days after an arrest warrant was issued against him.

He was subsequently remanded until April 3 and is currently being held at the Dumbara Prison.