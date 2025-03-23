85 kg of Kerala cannabis found buried at beach in Jaffna

A stock of Kerala cannabis weighing around 85 kilograms has been seized in a joint operation conducted by the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) and the Maradankerni Police in the Kaddaikadu area of Jaffna.

Maradankerni Police has carried out the operation together with the officers attached to MIC as per a tip-off received by the MIC in Jaffna, the police said.

The shipment of Kerala cannabis, which was smuggled in from India and illegally transported along Aliyaveli Beach, has contained 40 parcels weighing approximately 85 kilograms while it was found buried in the beach.

Police said that the street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs. 17 million.

Maradankerni Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.