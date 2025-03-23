85 kg of Kerala cannabis found buried at beach in Jaffna

85 kg of Kerala cannabis found buried at beach in Jaffna

March 23, 2025   01:52 pm

A stock of Kerala cannabis weighing around 85 kilograms has been seized in a joint operation conducted by the Military Intelligence Corps (MIC) and the Maradankerni Police in the Kaddaikadu area of Jaffna.

Maradankerni Police has carried out the operation together with the officers attached to MIC as per a tip-off received by the MIC in Jaffna, the police said.

The shipment of Kerala cannabis, which was smuggled in from India and illegally transported along Aliyaveli Beach, has contained 40 parcels weighing approximately 85 kilograms while it was found buried in the beach.

Police said that the street value of the seized narcotics is estimated to be around Rs. 17 million.

Maradankerni Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm