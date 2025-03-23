Suspects identified in nightclub brawl involving group accompanying Yoshitha

Suspects identified in nightclub brawl involving group accompanying Yoshitha

March 23, 2025   02:55 pm

Police have identified the suspects linked to a violent altercation involving a group accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa outside a nightclub at Union Place, Colombo last night (22).

According to police, the incident occurred following a dispute between a group of individuals accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and a security guard at the establishment. The disagreement had escalated into an assault on the security guard.

Police have determined that the suspects are residents of Dehiwala, Attidiya, and Thimbirigasyaya. However, they are believed to have fled the area following the incident, the police revealed.

Police have launched a investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP has failed to inspire 'change' so far - MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

Views expressed on political arena as Parliament set to debate 'Batalanda' commission report (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm