Suspects identified in nightclub brawl involving group accompanying Yoshitha

Police have identified the suspects linked to a violent altercation involving a group accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa outside a nightclub at Union Place, Colombo last night (22).

According to police, the incident occurred following a dispute between a group of individuals accompanying Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and a security guard at the establishment. The disagreement had escalated into an assault on the security guard.

Police have determined that the suspects are residents of Dehiwala, Attidiya, and Thimbirigasyaya. However, they are believed to have fled the area following the incident, the police revealed.

Police have launched a investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the incident.