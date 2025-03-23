Sri Lanka and Thailand to hold 6th round of political consultations in Bangkok

March 23, 2025   03:32 pm

The 06th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations between Sri Lanka and Thailand will be held on 25 March 2025 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand in Bangkok.

The consultations will be co-chaired by Mrs. Aruni Ranaraja, Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism and Ms. Eksiri Pintaruchi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said.

The upcoming consultations will review the progress made since the 5th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations held in Colombo in August 2023 and the Official Visit of the former Thai Prime Minister to Sri Lanka in February 2024.

As Sri Lanka and Thailand commemorate the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, the discussions will focus on strengthening cooperation in key areas, including political engagement, trade and investment, renewable energy, fisheries and agriculture sector cooperation, defence, culture, and tourism, the statement added.

