Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has emphasized the urgent need for prompt and decisive measures to address the challenges, barriers, and discriminatory practices encountered by women both domestically and globally.

The Prime Minister made these remarks on Saturday (22) while addressing the International Women’s Day celebration organized by the United Nations Association in Sri Lanka, held at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute in Colombo, according to the Prime Minister’s Media Division.

During the event, awards were presented in appreciation of women who have achieved significant accomplishments and earned societal recognition in different fields.

Delivering the key note speech, the Prime Minister further stated:

“Equally all women including young female must be protected irrespective of their socio-economic status, educational background, religion, ethnicity, disability, or any other personal identity. Their fundamental rights must be safeguarded. Sri Lanka has a proud history of strong women who have contributed significantly to the development of the nation and I am well aware that many such remarkable individuals are present in this esteemed audience today.

Women are driving transformational change by assuming leadership roles in politics, business, and social initiatives. The government has implemented different policies and programme to empower women. The 2024 Women’s Empowerment Act has laid the foundation for new legal protections and the establishment of an Independent National Women’s Commission leading a significant step toward institutionalizing gender equality.

The government has prioritized increasing the participation of women in workforce by introducing entrepreneurship and digital financial literacy programme for rural women, along with establishing nine ministries for uplifting the economic level of women and the entire nation. Several initiatives were also incorporated into the recently approved budget. Nevertheless, female representation in leadership, decision-making, and economic participation remains disproportionately low. While efforts have been made to create opportunities in education, economic development, and healthcare for women and young female, it is imperative to acknowledge that there are much more remains to be done.

Although the women’s representation in Parliament has been doubled, it remains at approximately 10%. A greater representation of women is essential in political spheres, decision-making, and leadership roles. Currently, women’s participation in the formal workforce with pay is at 32%, which is significantly lower compared to the male counterparts.

Some individuals assert that achieving work-life balance is an unattainable goal for women, while simultaneously expecting them to manage all responsibilities. However, it is important to acknowledge that it is not possible to do everything. What is truly required is the opportunity for women to pursue what they aspire to do, within families and a society that values and respect women. It is imperative to foster an environment that offers greater support for women. In this regard, recognizing and appreciating the caregiving responsibilities undertaken by unpaid women is essential.

Gender-based violence and discrimination remain prevalent in society. Addressing these issues requires urgent legal and social reforms. The journey toward gender equality cannot be undertaken in isolation. As a nation committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly Goal 5 on Gender Equality, it is essential to maintain strong global partnerships and take sincere steps toward the empowerment of women. In a rapidly evolving world, empowering women must go hand in hand with ensuring their active contribution to national development and the United Nations in Sri Lanka continues to serve as a valuable advisor and advocate for women’s rights.”

The event was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, Vijitha Herath; Secretary-General to United Nations Association of Sri Lanka Mr. M.M. Rushaudeen; Assistant Secretary-General to United Nations Association of Sri Lanka Ms. Panchali Ratnayake; and several other distinguished guests.